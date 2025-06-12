Deadline Extension for Regional Housing Needs Assessment: June 30, 2025 

TRUCKEE-TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF) and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) have launched a new regional housing survey as part of an updated assessment of housing needs in the greater Lake Tahoe Region This region encapsulates the Lake Tahoe Basin, plus the Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District boundary, which includes parts of Eastern Placer and Nevada Counties, including the Town of Truckee.

Partners request survey responses from those who live and work in the region, including local residents, seasonal workers, in-commuters, and individuals experiencing homelessness. The data results will highlight regional demands for housing that may include units that are more affordable, of better quality, closer to work, or less crowded.

“The analysis also breaks down housing needs by factors such as location, unit size, and income level, giving a clearer picture of the specific needs within different areas of the region,” said Kristina Kind, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation Program Director. “By comparing these results to those from the 2016, 2021, and 2023 assessments, our organizations can better understand how housing needs have changed over time and which groups are most affected.”

Previous regional housing assessments have led to the establishment of the Mountain Housing Council, informed the development of white papers and policy recommendations on local and State levels, and informed the launch of fifteen regional housing programs.

The survey only takes a few minutes. The deadline has been extended through June 30, 2025. The survey is open now in both English and Spanish for anyone who lives and/or works in the region through the link below:



This is the first time the Regional Housing Needs Assessment will include all of Truckee, North Tahoe, and the entire Lake Tahoe Basin. TTCF will provide the analysis for the area within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) boundaries to inform the work of regional achievable housing collaborative partners. TRPA will update housing need information for all communities of the Lake Tahoe Region and help inform the Cultivating Community, Conserving the Basin project .

Responses will remain anonymous and general results will be shared with housing partners and made available on TTCF’s website at ttcf.net and the TRPA website at trpa.gov/housing .