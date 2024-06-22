Dear Therapist: Can an anxious person become a not anxious person?

Dear Therapist: I’m an anxious person and my seven year old is already showing signs of anxiety. It feels like it’s my fault since I’m the more anxious parent. I meditate, exercise and see a therapist – is there more I can do? Can an anxious person become a not anxious person?

Dear Anxious About Being Anxious: I can hear in your question how important it is to do right by your child. The good news is that you don’t have to become a not anxious person to be a wonderful parent. The harder news is that you might need to shift your mindset around anxiety. I know that anxiety can feel like an awful invasive species, but worrying about it merely feeds the anxiety with more anxiety.

Anxiety is part of the human condition. It’s a big umbrella term for mental or physical activation in response to a perceived threat. It is a signal to pay attention. Some people have a system that is tuned very sensitively, so it’s picking up on a lot of potential threats, like constant background noise. If you have a sensitive signaling system around threats, you will have a lot of anxiety.

A sensitive signaling system doesn’t mean you are weak or broken. Every one of us has default patterns within us that seek to protect us from the uncertainty, pain and limitations of life. Whether it’s the looping fear patterns of anxiety, anger patterns that turn our fear outward and make us continually conflict with others, shut down patterns that buffer us from feeling anything at all, or perfectionist patterns that give us an illusion of control, we all have them. These patterns don’t really mean anything about us as people, they just point us to the work we need to do to live as fully as we can, whatever our funky defense pattern may be.

In fact, if your pattern is similar to your child’s, you are perfect for modeling how to deal with life in a healthy way. Dealing with life in a healthy way, if you have an anxious system, means naming your fears without self-judgment, naming your values, and then finding ways to live with the fear and still honor your values – committedly and imperfectly.

For example, what about simply naming, my highest value is to be a good parent and I’m scared I’ll mess it up. Well, okay. You’re scared. Yes. Life is scary. Really really scary. Alongside this fear, you continue to meditate and exercise and use therapy to find space from the internal noise, space that allows you to keep making your values-aligned choices. Like showing up for your kid, listening to them, picking them up from school, apologizing when you lose your cool with them. Like talking with them about their fears and their values and supporting them to live a life that fits them, fears, values and all.

I think most of us want a bypass or fix for our default patterns. Of course we do. They are annoying, disappointing and a source of great suffering. What I have seen, however, is that the pursuit of this fix or bypass only reinforces our patterns and causes more suffering. So while you might not find a way to not be anxious, there is vast freedom and peace available for yourself and for your child as you work with, not against, your humanness.

Danielle B. Grossman, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, has worked with clients in the Truckee/Tahoe community for 20 years. She helps individuals and couples with their relationships, anxiety, grief, and struggles with food and addiction. Reach out at truckeecounseling@gmail.com or learn more at truckeecounseling.com .