Dear Therapist: How Can I Tell If I’m Codependent?

Danielle B. Grossman



Dear Therapist: I am a caring and giving person and want to keep being myself but I’ve been told that I’m codependent and don’t want that to get in the way of a healthy long term relationship. I don’t really understand what codependent means and how to not be codependent.

Dear Codependence Conundrum: Like a lot of psychological terms, ‘codependent’ has been used to describe a range of different behaviors across many different scenarios. I’m not sure what you’ve read or learned about it, but I’m happy to share my thoughts.

Codependency is not about being ‘too’ giving or caring. Codependency is a pattern of behaviors that results from a lack of confidence in your own ability to handle negative outcomes within a relationship. It comes from a belief, conscious or unconscious, that you will not be able to cope with the loss of the relationship, with the other person being disappointed in you or with the guilt of letting them down. It comes from a belief that you cannot manage the experience of being even partly at fault for someone else’s pain or suffering or the potential impact on the relationship of the other person breaking down or falling apart in some way.

When these possibilities feel like catastrophic risks, we become so focused on avoiding the danger that we lose our freedom of choice. Instead of having the space and openness to make small and large decisions within the relationship around how we interact and communicate, we are only able to reactively do whatever it takes to avoid these risks.

Codependent behavior can look like conflict avoidance or colluding with someone else’s denial. It can be suppressing your own needs in order to keep the peace or not be seen as selfish or demanding. It can be trying to control another person’s actions or protecting them from consequences of their actions.

These behaviors, however, aren’t necessarily the key to identifying codependency. In an abusive relationship, for example, you as the victim might avoid conflict or pretend things are okay even when they’re not. Clearly though, those are survival behaviors and the problem is the abuser, not you. You might need to shift away from codependent patterns in order to leave the abuser once a real exit is available, and you might want to learn new patterns for your next relationship, but it’s not codependency if it’s happening within the abuse cycle.

It’s also not always obvious just by looking at behaviors whether there are codependent dynamics at play when you are dealing with a mentally ill or substance addicted loved one.

Yes, it’s important to reflect on potential codependency by exploring your motivations and fears, and then course correcting if needed. But simply looking at the behaviors can lead us to wrong and harmful judgements. I’ve seen so many people who are already tormented around how to navigate these difficult situations, trying to make choices amongst no good options, then being judged as ‘codependent’, as if it’s somehow their fault when things go poorly.

So, Codependent Conundrum, the real question is ”how stable is your self-confidence in tolerating the risk of the relationship ending, having conflict, disappointing the other person, being seen as the bad guy, not being the one to show them that you’ll never let them down, etc?’ If you feel shaky in any of those areas, it could be helpful to get support to disentangle from whatever has caused you to become stuck in these patterns and to reduce the level of fear and pressures you experience in your relationships. That way, you can be increasingly free to make choices that honor your own needs and still allow you to be true to your beautifully caring and giving self.

Danielle B. Grossman, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, has worked with clients in the Truckee/Tahoe community for 20 years. She helps individuals and couples with their relationships, anxiety, grief, struggles with food and addiction. Reach out at truckeecounseling@gmail.com or learn more at truckeecounseling.com.