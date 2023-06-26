Dear Therapist: My middle-schooler says they are on the spectrum

Danielle B. Grossman



Dear Therapist: My 13 year-old recently told me that they identify as being on the spectrum. I want to be supportive but feel blindsided and wonder if this is just part of a social media fad.

Dear Supportive But Uncertain Parent: It can be disorienting and upsetting when your child tells you something unexpected about who they are. Where is this coming from? Was I missing something? What did I do wrong? Are they saying this for attention? What does this mean for their chances of a successful and happy life?

These are normal responses. With your child, you can start with a simple ‘thank you for sharing this with me’. Then, if you are a little spun out, consider getting support to process your feelings and fears (talk about them, understand where they are coming from, get perspective on them) so that they don’t inadvertently get expressed to your child as judgment, panic, disappointment or invalidation.

Once your own work of processing your feelings and fears is underway, you now have a vast opportunity. An identity like ‘on the spectrum’, or neurodivergence more broadly, is an access point into deeper understanding of who this human is, what they need from you and what they want for themselves as they develop into adulthood. It can be a bridge for building a more authentic and meaningful relationship and encouraging their healthy development.

Your child is telling you something about who they are. What do they want you to understand about them? What are they confused about? What are they excited about? What might they need more help with?

You could also discuss where they are getting their information about being on the spectrum and how to discern helpful information from misinformation or potentially harmful or even predatory influences. You can talk with each other about sameness and difference, the need to fit in and the need to be one’s unique self. You can dig into the way that some people’s mode of functioning is more valued than others in our culture. You can reflect on the ways that these cultural hierarchies do or do not reflect each of your core values.

With a thirteen year old, this is not a one and done conversation and might not happen on your timetable, as you probably already know. It’s really about being available as best as you can, curious and open to those moments when your child is in the mood to share and connect. Maybe these moments of connection aren’t even focused on talking at all, but instead watching YouTube videos together or sending each other memes or graphics.

If you don’t know much about neurodivergence, it’s okay for you to be learning alongside your child. You don’t have to know everything or even know exactly what the next steps will be. You can learn from articles, podcasts, social media or books that are created by autistic people and those who identify as being on the spectrum or neurodivergent. You can learn more about yourself and how your own brain and body functions. You can consult your child’s school counselor to determine if neuro-psychological testing would make sense at this juncture. You can keep showing up for your child and advocate for them with the understanding that being on the spectrum/neurodivergence is not a disease and it’s not about being less than.

You will have bad days and good days in this process, and your teen will have bad days and good days. Just like always. You know how to be a parent, you know your child, you know how to love your kid. Nothing has changed about that.

Danielle B. Grossman, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, has worked with clients in the Truckee/Tahoe community for 20 years. She helps individuals and couples with their relationships, anxiety, grief, struggles with food and addiction. Reach out at truckeecounseling@gmail.com or learn more at truckeecounseling.com.