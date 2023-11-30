Dec. 14 is last day to purchase 2023/24 Ikon Pass

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Thursday, December 14, 2023, is the last day to purchase 23/24 Ikon Pass products – Ikon Pass, Ikon Base Pass and Ikon Session Pass. For current Ikon Pass pricing, please click here . The Ikon Pass, which locally includes Palisades Tahoe, will not be available for purchase starting December 15, 2023, and will go on sale for winter 24/25 in spring 2024.

Members of the Ikon Pass community can explore more than 50 global destinations this winter, including three new additions – Alyeska Resort in Alaska, and Blue Mountain Resort and Camelback Resort in Pennsylvania. Plus, pass holders can experience over $1 billion in new and improved infrastructure and experiences across Ikon Pass destinations, including new terrain expansions, reimagined base areas and lodges, innovative beginner areas, new lifts and gondolas, expanded snow making, imaginative culinary offerings, improved skier services and more. Exclusive member benefits also include Ikon Pass First Tracks , Ikon Pass Travel , the Ikon Pass app, and more.

Thanks to recent storms, cold temperatures and the hard work of mountain operations and snowmaking teams, many Ikon Pass destinations throughout North America are open. Check out all opening dates here .

The Ikon Pass unlocks adventure with access to 58 iconic winter destinations across the Americas, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand and is a collaboration of industry leaders Alterra Mountain Company, Aspen Skiing Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR, and numerous independent ski destinations. Each demonstrates integrity, character and independence that is reflected in their mountains and guests.

IKON PASS BY THE NUMBERS

Destinations: 58

Continents: 5

Countries: 11

States: 17

Canadian Provinces: 4

Total Acres: 179,197

Trails: 7,263

Lifts: 1,571

The Ikon Pass is available until December 14 at http://www.ikonpass.com . To maximize the Ikon Pass this winter, download the Ikon Pass app found in most app stores, now also available in Canada.