Decades-long dispute over West Reed Avenue rekindled as residents demand Town take responsibility

TRUCKEE, Calif. – A renewed petition signed by 67 of 70 homeowners in Truckee’s Green Point subdivision has brought a longstanding controversy back to the forefront: who is responsible for maintaining West Reed Avenue?

At the heart of the issue is whether the road, created in the 1920s and long treated as public by residents, falls under the Town of Truckee’s jurisdiction for maintenance and snow removal—or whether it remains a public-access right of way exempt from municipal obligations.

“We pay taxes to Nevada County who pays the Town for road maintenance and snow removal and yet we receive no service for this public road,” the petition reads. “We pray this council now doesn’t want to be in direct violation of the incorporation agreements.”

A Road in Legal Limbo

According to residents, West Reed Avenue was accepted into Nevada County’s public road system in 1924 and never formally abandoned. With the Town’s incorporation in 1993, petitioners argue Truckee inherited responsibility for all public roads within its boundaries—including West Reed.

Resident Emilie Kashtan, who has led advocacy efforts since the early 2000s, points to historical maps, subdivision documents, and county records as evidence that West Reed was not only dedicated but also accepted. “Our petition is asking to be heard because of new information that confirms that this road was not only dedicated, it was accepted and brought into the county road system and never changed its status,” she said.

The Town of Truckee reclassified West Reed in 2003 as a “private, unmaintained right-of-way.” That classification shifted again in 2019 after residents submitted County Assessor documents indicating public status. The Town updated its language to call it a “non-Town-maintained public right-of-way”—acknowledging public access and utility easements but maintaining it does not meet standards required for Town maintenance.

Kashtan contends the Town ignored critical documentation. “This took a few minutes to obtain and they covered it up in the May, 2003 Town Council meeting stating, ‘based on our research and all available evidence, West Reed is a private road,'” she said. “This has been a big cover up–19 years.”

The Town disagrees. Officials say West Reed has undergone multiple evaluations, most recently in 2019, and has consistently failed to meet the requirements of the Roadway Acceptance Policy. That policy mandates that roads be constructed to engineering standards, be financially sustainable, and be supported by sufficient property tax revenue.

“While the Town has consistently stated that West Reed is not a Town-maintained road, it did intervene in 2017 after a major rainstorm caused a washout at the road’s entrance,” the Town said in a statement. “The damage threatened access for residents, emergency vehicles, and utility services. The Town installed rock stabilization as an emergency response… not as a signal of any ongoing maintenance obligation.”

Kashtan challenged the description of “rock stabilization,” stating the work involved dumping shot rock that damaged vehicles.

Infrastructure and Drainage Concerns

The debate extends beyond jurisdiction and semantics. Residents point to chronic drainage issues and compromised infrastructure that they say worsened following a 2006 Donner Pass Road project. In 2017, a severe storm washed out part of West Reed, exposing sewer lines. Engineering reports from the late 2000s show stormwater system cuts linked to earlier project cost overruns.

Kashtan and others also cite a 2023 Nevada County Grand Jury report that flagged erosion and runoff from Green Point as contributors to pollution in Donner Lake. The Town, however, rejected parts of the report, asserting, “Fixing the hillside will not improve the water quality of Donner Lake.”

Kashtan strongly disagrees. “When you put anything that bisects a hillside, like a road, you have just changed the drainage properties of that area,” she said.

West Reed also serves as a conduit for essential utilities including water, sewer, gas, electricity, and telecommunications—factors residents say make Town responsibility even more appropriate. Though the Town has said drainage improvements could potentially be funded through a private assessment district, many homeowners argue that public infrastructure should not come with private bills.

Road Association and Disagreements Among Neighbors

In 2002, Truckee officials encouraged residents to form a maintenance association. A voluntary group, the West Reed Road Maintenance Association, was officially registered as a nonprofit in 2020. Under the Town’s 2024 Snow Removal Reimbursement Policy, the association received partial reimbursement for the 2024–2025 season.

Mark Vernon, a founding board member of the association, said the group arose from necessity as road conditions worsened and ad hoc volunteer efforts dwindled. “We’re dependent on that road, and we have to have that road maintained,” he said. “If the town won’t do it, then we have to.”

Vernon said the association has 24 signed members, plus 15 residents who pay dues without formally joining. Fees range from $145 to $165 per quarter, depending on road access. Vernon said finances are professionally managed and open to review. “The books are open. Anyone’s welcome to come in and audit all the financial transactions,” he said.

The four-member board, which includes longtime residents involved in earlier snow removal coordination, holds one to two virtual meetings per year. Vernon said meetings are open to all, though non-members have limited participation to keep calls manageable.

Still, Cashton has challenged the group’s legitimacy. “There is no HOA, and never has there been,” she said. She accused the board of being unelected and lacking homeowner oversight. “These unelected four individuals submitted a five-year plan to the town,” she said.

Cashton alleges that Vernon and another resident, Brian Boone, broke off from a 2017 community effort to form the nonprofit without informing the group. “None of this has ever gone through any homeowner,” she said. Boone has since moved away, but Vernon continues to represent the association to the Town.

She claims she has been blocked from meetings and is now collecting public records and preparing to submit them to an independent investigator. “We have been suffering because of not just misinformation — but suppressed evidence,” she said.

Vernon dismissed claims of secrecy or misrepresentation, saying the group has been transparent about its support. “We have a file with 24 membership agreements,” he said. “We’ve shown that to the town and the town is satisfied.” He acknowledged Cashton’s contributions on drainage issues and added, “She’s done some good work.”

Next Steps and Outlook

Kashton recently submitted a 27-page complaint supported by 109 documents, and residents have called for a new Grand Jury investigation and a public hearing. When asked whether the Town would reconsider West Reed’s classification, officials said they remain open to new evidence but have received none since 2019.

For now, the Town maintains that West Reed Avenue is a public-access road, not a Town-maintained one. Many residents say that designation falls short.

“West Reed Avenue is not just a neighborhood street—it is essential infrastructure,” their petition concludes. “It’s time the Town of Truckee honors its responsibilities.”