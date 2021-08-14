Dee Byrne named as new president, COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Alterra Mountain Company announced that Dee Byrne has been named President & COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (SVAM) based in Olympic Valley, effective immediately. Dee will be responsible for all operations, driving profitability, and evolving this beloved destination into a dynamo on the global scene. She will report to Mark Brownlie, Chief Operating Officer – Mountains.

Dee has worked in the ski industry for over 30 years and has held numerous positions across prominent mountains and brands. Dee joined SVAM in 2011 as the Managing Director of Snowsports Schools and Ski Teams, and was promoted to Vice President of Skier Services in 2017. As Vice President, Dee was responsible for overseeing the Guest Experience, Ski and Snowboard Teams, Ski and Snowboard Schools, Competition Services, Ticketing/Contact Center, non-ski activities and Mountain Hosts. In addition to her role at the resort, Dee serves on multiple Boards of Directors and is an advisor to PSIA on National and Divisional levels, and received PSIA/AASI’s National “Distinguished Service Award” in April 2020.

“In her time at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Dee has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to lead by example during times of transition and challenge,” said Mark Brownlie, Chief Operating Officer – Mountains, Alterra Mountain Company. “A respected leader inside and outside of the resort, Dee’s approach has helped to build trust, transparency and collaboration between resort teams, as well as within the greater Squaw and North Lake Tahoe community.”

“I am incredibly grateful that my path has led me to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows as Tahoe and its people are very special. The opportunity to lead this iconic destination as we enter this transformational era is a great honor,” said Dee Byrne, President & COO, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. “We have an incredible and collaborative team, which includes the collective resources of Alterra Mountain Company, that will continue to provide support as we expand our commitment to delivering superior guest and employee experiences.”

Dee’s passion for the mountains goes beyond the snow. Every year Dee and her wife, Carol, tackle a long-distance trail, including the John Muir Trail throughout the Sierra Nevada range and the Wonderland Trail that circumnavigates Mount Rainier, with plans for Isle Royale on Lake Superior.





Source: Alterra Mountain Company