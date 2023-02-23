Deep snowpack prompts Sugar Bowl Resort to extend ski season

Sugar Bowl plans to operate seven days per week through April 23 after receiving over 32 feet of snow so far this season.

Provided / Sugar Bowl Resort

NORDEN, Calif. – Having received 390 inches of snow so far this season – 154 inches fell in January alone – Sugar Bowl Resort announced it will extend its operations through April 23. The resort on Donner Summit plans to be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of the season, giving skiers and riders more time to enjoy deep turns and a robust snowpack.

“We’ve seen significant storm after storm this season, and in celebration of the incredible snow conditions, we are extending the season another two weeks so skiers and riders can take full advantage of it,” said Jon Slaughter, Sugar Bowl Resort executive director of marketing and sales. “We’re also lining up some awesome spring deals, including the return of our Spring Pass, and will bring back a fan favorite – the Pond Skim on our closing weekend.”

Beginning March 1, Sugar Bowl’s Spring Pass will be on sale for $399 ($99 for children ages 5-12) and will be valid March 1 – April 23, 2023. In addition, passholders at other area resorts can escape to Sugar Bowl’s uncrowded slopes for only $89 per day. Simply show your valid season pass to any other Tahoe resort and purchase a lift ticket valid any day between March 1 and the end of the season.

Spring events are also planned including The Sugar Bowl Uphiller (April 1) and the Tiki Pond Skim (April 22). In the Uphiller, ski tourers and splitboarders can choose the amount of vertical climbing they want to do, with each lap completed between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. earning participants raffle tickets and a better chance at prizes during the awards ceremony. A pop-up bar, lawn chairs and a DJ will be posted at the summit of Lincoln, and a bonus raffle ticket will be awarded to those who come in costume.

The season ending party not to be missed, Sugar Bowl’s Tiki Pond Skim will take place between 11:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on April 22 between the Disney and Nob Hill chairlifts near the Village Lodge base area. Expect live music, a pop-up tiki bar and a snow beach viewing area to watch the action.

Resort guests will continue to have access to ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rentals, retail and food and beverage offerings through the end of the season. In addition, the resort’s new tubing and snow play park, Sugar Rush, will remain open on weekends and holidays, and the Sugar Bowl Hotel will remain open for Wednesday through Saturday night stays. Royal Gorge, North America’s largest cross-country ski area, will also continue daily operations from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through April 23.

Learn more and plan a visit at http://www.sugarbowl.com .