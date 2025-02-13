Defendant in Homewood shooting pleads guilty to accessory charge

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – One co-defendant in the 2021 Homewood shooting, Samantha Scott, has pled guilty to an accessory charge related to the shooting of Robert Spohr and Wendy Wood.

Both Scott and co-defendent Daniel Serafini, the victims’ son in-law, were arrested in October 2023 and charged for the June 5, 2021 murder of Spohr and attempted murder of Wood. The two were shot in their Homewood residence. It’s reported Wood later took her own life after surviving the incident.

Scott made the plea on Thursday, Feb. 6 for a felony violation of Penal Code Section 32. This involves knowingly harboring, concealing, or aiding a felon after the crime has been committed, in order to protect the person from arrest, trial, conviction, or sentencing.

Samantha Scott pled not guilty. Provided / PCSO

Other news outlets are reporting Scott is no longer in custody, however, District Attorney’s office could not confirm that information for the Sun.

Scott was originally charged with murder, attempted murder, as well as burglary charges. The District Attorney did not provide the status of those charges either, stating, “Since the co-defendant’s case is set for jury trial, we will not be commenting further so as to protect the integrity of the ongoing proceedings.”

Serafini, a former Major League Baseball player, is scheduled for trial on March 17. The defendant is married to the victims’ daughter, Erin Spohr. Scott is reportedly a friend of the daughter and co-defendant.

The victims’ other daughter, Adrienne Spohr, has filed a wrongful death suit in the Placer County Superior Court against her sister, Serafini and Scott.

The District Attorney’s office said Scott’s sentencing is scheduled for a future date, but did not provide the date.