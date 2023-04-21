Defending state champ Birnbaum leads Truckee at Nevada 9 Invite

RENO, Nev. — The Truckee track and field team traveled to Reno last weekend to participate in the Nevada 9 Invite at Hug High School.

Sophomore Joseph Birnbaum, the Class 3A defending state champion, topped the field of runners in the 110-meter hurdles by more than a second, setting a personal record on the way to a first-place finish with a time of 15.23 seconds. Birnbaum would also establish a new personal best in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.74 to finish in second place.

Junior Luciano Trotter established a personal record in the 100 meters with a time of 11.88 to finish in ninth place. Trotter set a personal record in the 200 meters as well with a time of 24.36 to claim 10th. Junior teammate Brandon Huerta also set a personal record in the 100 meters, finishing eighth with a time of 11.74.

In the distance events, junior Aidan Concannon led the Wolverines with a personal-record time of 11:04.43 in the 3,200 meters to take third place. Concannon also set a personal record in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:58.51 to finish in 10th place. Senior Lorenzo Mandelli took sixth in the 3,2000 meters with a time of 11:58.83, followed by freshman Keb Schnurrenberger in seventh place with a time of 11:58.83, and freshman Max Fisher in ninth place with a time of 12:31.38.

In the field events, junior Alfonso Ayala led Truckee with a sixth place finish in shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 5.50 inches. Senior Spencer Sonne took ninth in pole vault with a season-best mark of 8 feet, 6 inches.

As a team, the Truckee boys finished in seventh place with 49 points. Spanish Springs won the meet with a high score of 121 points.

On the girls’ side, junior Paige Willcox led Truckee with a runner-up finish in pole vault, clearing 10 feet. Sophomore Ella Creedon set a personal record in long jump with a mark of 14 feet, 10 inches to take seventh place. Senior Ashley Estabrook took fourth in shot put with a throw of 27 feet, 9.00 inches.

Sophomore Danielle Cornette led Truckee in hurdles, posting a personal-record time of 51.72 in the 300-meter hurdles to claim fourth place. Cornette also finished the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.53 to take eighth place. Senior Sofia Barr set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.52 to take seventh place.

Freshman Jillian Chalstrom led Truckee in both the distance events, finishing runner-up in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:49.44, and fifth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:48.45. Freshman Aili Scott established a personal record in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:58.11 to take sixth. Scott was also eighth place in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:51.18.

Senior Carrie Vaughan led the Lady Wolverines in the sprint events, posting a personal record in the 100 meters with a time of 13.57 to take seventh place.

As a team, Truckee finished in sixth place with 56.5 points. Galena won the meet with a high score of 135 points.

Truckee will next compete on Saturday at the Northwest Invite at Spanish Springs High School.