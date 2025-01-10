Defending state champion North Tahoe Lakers dominate in season opener

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. – The North Tahoe High School Lakers kicked off their 2025 snowboard racing season with a commanding performance, sweeping first place in the men’s, women’s, and team slalom races at Boreal on Monday, Jan. 6.

The men’s team showcased their depth and talent, with four racers finishing in the top ten. Senior J.J. Berberich led the charge with a stellar first-place finish, followed by senior Kai Cortez in 3rd, freshman Tristan Bumann in 5th, and senior Ronin Ho in 7th.

The Women’s team displayed equal strength and determination, with senior Avala Warner earning an impressive 2nd place, senior Haliee Degliatoni close behind in 3rd, sophomore Simone Desens in 5th, and junior Cassique Williams rounding out the top performances in 11th.

Coaches Jessi Page, Tom Burt, and Ryan Williams commended the team’s outstanding effort, highlighting the impressive debut of new riders competing at this level for the first time. The team’s overall performance set the tone for what promises to be another thrilling season for the Lakers.

The Lakers will return to Boreal Monday, Jan. 13 for the Giant Slalom.