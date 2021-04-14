Delays on I-80 anticipated for Farad rockfall project

Motorists on Interstate 80 should expect delays today as the California Department of Transportation continues work on the $2.5 million Farad rockfall project.

Delays are expected today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as California Highway Patrol escorts westbound traffic from the Nevada state line and eastbound traffic from Hirschdale Road through the construction zone in a round-robin fashion. Motorists should expect up to 30-minute delays.

Work is being done to prevent slope erosion and materials from the mountainside from falling onto the westbound Interstate 80 shoulders and roadway, according to the Department of Transportation. Construction crews are installing draped mesh on the slope and are removing loose rock from the area. Construction on the project is anticipated to be completed in May.

“Installation of the draped mesh will also limit maintenance workers’ exposure to traffic and improve safety for motorists traveling from Nevada to California,” the California Department of Transportation wrote in its news release.

Neil’s Controlled Blasting of Newcastle, and Road and Highway Builders of Sparks are the contractors. Through the end of the project, construction activities will be limited to daytime hours with lane reductions expected Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Department of Transportation is also expected to begin work on the $7 million Acid Flat rockfall project, which is located 0.2 miles east of the Truckee River Bridge to 0.8 miles west of the Farad Undercrossing. The project is slated to begin mid-May, and is anticipated to be finishing in September.