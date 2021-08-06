Delta surge yields 369 new cases in Nevada County this week

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County reached 5,693 Thursday morning. There are 369 new cases since July 30, indicating a 7% increase over the last week.

Of the 5,693 total cases, 5,260 have been released from isolation and 358 are presently active. Although case numbers over the past few weeks have risen, Nevada County still has 75 deaths due to the coronavirus, with no deaths in over 17 weeks.

The highest number of new cases per day this year — 140 — was recorded Tuesday.

“Nevada County’s daily case rate and case positivity rate have drastically increased in less than a month,” states a press release issued last week by the county’s Public Health Department. “The Delta variant in California now accounts for over 80% of cases sequenced, resulting in cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 rising throughout the state, especially amongst those that remain unvaccinated.”

As of Thursday, 104,111 vaccine doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the county website. The county has fully vaccinated 49,341 people — around 50% of the population.





Nevada County public health officials highlighted the difference between recommendations and requirements for appropriate and safe masking given the recent surge in cases.

Face masks are required regardless of vaccination status in health care settings, jails, public transportation and schools. Unvaccinated people are required to wear masks in all indoor settings.

Further south, Supervisor Hilda Solis of Los Angeles County issued an executive order requiring all public employees to become vaccinated. Gov. Gavin Newsom called the action “the right move” on Twitter.

PLACER COUNTY

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 25,559 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 2% rise in cases over the last week. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there were 604 new cases over the last week.

There were no recorded deaths caused by COVID-19 in Placer County last week, leaving the death toll at 307 people.

Placer County has distributed 422,973 vaccines since their introduction. The county’s total number of fully vaccinated people is 204,935.

Placer County’s data may reflect inaccuracies.

According to the health system’s website, anyone 12 years and older can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov .

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union, a sister publication of the Sun