Delta-variant surge persists

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County reached 6,569 Thursday morning. There are 417 new cases since Aug. 13, indicating a 7% increase over the last week.

Of the 6,569 total cases, 5,886 have been released from isolation and 603 are presently active. Case numbers over the past few weeks have risen dramatically. Since the start of August and the surge caused by the virus’ Delta variant, five people have died — three this week — bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 80.

Nevada County administered 1,938 vaccines over the last week, bringing the total number of doses delivered to 107,168. Over the course of last week, 1,142 people within county lines became completely vaccinated, bringing the number of fully vaccinated people up to 50,936 — just over 50% of the population.

A county order that became effective today requires everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear face coverings indoors in public settings and businesses.

PLACER COUNTY

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 27,691 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 4% rise in cases over the last week. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there were 1,082 new cases over the last week.





There were five recorded deaths caused by COVID-19 in Placer County last week, bringing the death toll to 312.

Placer County has distributed 433,930 vaccines since their introduction. There were 2,679 people who became fully vaccinated over the week, bringing the number of fully vaccinated up to 209,602.

Placer County’s data may reflect inaccuracies.

According to the health system’s website, anyone 12 years and older can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov .

