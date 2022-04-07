Demolition started at former Lakeside Inn

STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn and Casino at Stateline.

Barton Health began the demolition phase on Monday, April 4, for the Stateline Medical Center expansion, officials confirmed to the Tribune on Monday.

Demolition started with ancillary buildings on Kahle Drive. The main building will be demolished later this year, officials said.

“Barton is working collaboratively with community stakeholders and partner agencies to develop a strategic master plan and an accompanying facility plan for the project,” said Mindi Befu, public information officer for Barton Health. “The goal is to improve access, convenience, and coordination of care through a bi-state and dual campus strategy with a focus on primary care, specialty care, and ancillary services.”

Befu said Barton will start a survey this month where community members may receive a phone call asking for their input regarding Barton’s current services as well as preferences.





The initial phase of the development of the strategic plan is scheduled for completion this fall with the facility planning to begin shortly thereafter.

Barton Health purchased the former Lakeside Inn for $13.3 million on May 4 , 2021, after the popular casino closed shortly after the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020.

Bill Rozak is the editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publiation of the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at brozak@tahoedailytribune.com