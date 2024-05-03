Dermatologists at Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute shed light on rare skin cancers

The passing of Jimmy Buffett has drawn attention to rare skin cancers, shedding light on lesser-known conditions that demand awareness. The renowned “Margaritaville” singer succumbed to Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC), an exceptionally aggressive form of skin cancer . Dermatologists at the Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute in Truckee , guide us through these rare skin cancers, imparting essential knowledge for identification and understanding.

Q: What are some different types of rare skin cancers?

Rare skin cancers encompass various categories, often named after the skin components affected by the cancerous process. In this series, we will explore three such skin cancers:

Merkel Cell Carcinoma: This rare and aggressive cancer typically manifests in individuals aged 60 and above, predominantly in sun-exposed areas like the head and neck. Adnexal Cancers: These cancers originate from sub-structures of the skin such as hair follicles, sweat glands, and oil glands. Sarcomas and Other Blood Vessel Malignancies: These malignancies present on the skin, exhibiting varying degrees of aggressiveness.

Understanding these rare skin cancers is crucial, given their potential for aggression compared to more common types like melanoma.

Q: Are there increases in any of these rare skin cancers?

One noteworthy increase is observed in Kaposi sarcoma, a type of vascular carcinoma associated with conditions like AIDS or immunosuppression. The HIV epidemic of the 80s and 90s, coupled with advancements in immunosuppressant medications, has led to a rise in such conditions.

Q: What do we need to know about these rare skin cancers?

Rare skin cancers vary greatly in appearance, behavior, and treatment approaches. Factors like age, skin type, genetics, and underlying medical conditions play roles in predisposing individuals to these cancers.

Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC), for instance, involves unchecked proliferation of skin cells exhibiting traits akin to typical Merkel cells. With about 2,000 new cases annually in the U.S., MCC often presents as rapidly growing red or purple bumps, commonly on sun-exposed areas. MCC is more prevalent in individuals aged 65 and older, with fair skin and prolonged sun exposure increasing the risk. Treatment may involve tumor removal, radiation, immunotherapy, or chemotherapy. Adnexal cancers, like Microcystic adnexal carcinoma (MAC), often require surgical intervention. MAC, a rare sweat gland cancer, typically appears as yellow spots or bumps on the skin. Mohs micrographic surgery is often the preferred treatment. Kaposi sarcoma, arising from blood vessel or lymph vessel cells, manifests as purple, red, or brown lesions on the skin, mucous membranes, or lymph nodes. This cancer is linked to the human herpes virus 8 and is associated with factors like immunodeficiency. Treatment options include highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART), immunosuppressant adjustments, topical medications, targeted therapy, radiation, or chemotherapy.

Q: Would an annual full skin exam with a dermatologist help diagnose these rare skin cancers early?

Typically, yes. However, some cancers, such as Merkel cell carcinoma, can progress rapidly. Any new, rapidly enlarging lesion or rash should prompt immediate evaluation by a dermatologist.

Q: Any support or resources you recommend?

For those diagnosed with rare skin cancers, official support groups and resources are available. The Skin Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Support Community offer valuable information. Additionally, Merkelcell.org provides specific insights into Merkel cell carcinoma.

