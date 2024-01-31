Design Committee wants Kings Beach 8-Unit Project to adjust aesthetics

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Tahoe Basin Design Review Committee asked a Kings Beach multi-family residential housing project developer to come back and present implemented suggestions at a future meeting.

Tuesday night, the committee reviewed and asked Pancurak Management LLC to make suggested aesthetic changes to its plan for the property located at 210 Fox Street and 8721 Minnow Avenue.

The meeting was held at the Placer County Administrative Center in Tahoe City.

“From the visual perspective, they want to see different ideas of what we can do to make this look like Old Tahoe,” said Tamara Pancurak, co-owner of the property. “That way it conforms with the majority of other buildings.”

The purpose of the committee is to review the general aesthetics, and confirm consistency with the Tahoe Basin Area Plan design standards and guidelines relating to design, aesthetic, parking and onsite circulation, snow storage among others. The TBAP guidelines cite the Old Tahoe or Historic Alpine look.

Some committee members would like this proposed project to include different colors, trim, siding, facia, wood, and accents to preserve the Old Tahoe vibe.

“The cost so far is easily over $1,000,000,” said Pancurak. “I didn’t think going into this it was going to be as big of a project as it was.”

Two of the eight units are going to be accessory dwelling units that will be deed-restricted achievable workforce units.

Pancurak Management LLC wants to remodel and reconfigure the 8-unit property at 210 Fox Street and 8721 Minnow Avenue in the heart of Kings Beach. It includes four cabins, a duplex cabin, and a two-story house with a unit on each floor. Brenna O’Boyle / Sierra Sun

Achievable housing requires one person in the household working at least 30 hours per week within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District geographic boundaries.

Deed-restricted achievable workforce units also lower the developer’s fees.

The reminder of the units will be market-rate rentals.

“Now it’s a win-win for everybody at the end of the day,” said Pancurak.

The units run from 350 to 1,100 square feet for the studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom homes.

There are four cabins, a duplex cabin, and a two-story house with a unit on each floor. The combined livable square feet is 4,069, said Pancurak.

The structures stayed on the same footprint except for one cabin, which was relocated.

All units will have a washer and dryer. The units surround an interior open space common area.

The property, in the heart of Kings Beach, is about 12,500 square feet. When it was purchased in 2021, the cabins were in disrepair, and some were unverified residential units.

Owners Pancurak and Garrett Rease decided to remodel and reconfigure the property. Being new to the area, they were not familiar with the legal requirements and conducted unpermitted work.

A “stop work” notice was posted and the owners are seeking to rectify the situation. This application is being submitted to retroactively permit the proposed project. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is also reviewing applications for retroactive permitting. Not all of the proposed work has been completed.

Jackson Realo, Associate Planner I with Exline & Company, presented along with the developer.

“Pancurak Management wants to clean the property up and provide livable units for the workforce within Kings Beach area,” said Realo of the cabins that were built starting in 1950.

All homes are 15 to 26 feet high, which is 7 to 8 feet below the building height limits.

Discussion topics included:

Individual or bank of Dumpsters with a standard wood enclosure

Landscaping

Parking to enable drivers to pull in and out in a forward-facing direction

Aesthetic concerns focusing on stucco, trim, eaves, colors, siding, facia, wood, and accents

Lack of Historic Alpine and Old Tahoe style look

Snow storage

Parking variance

Screening utilities

During the public comment period, Kings Beach resident Andrew Ryan spoke on his community’s behalf. “We’re certainly supportive.”

“I’m hopeful you’ll find ways to support them and move forward,” Ryan said.

An online comment was also made. “We definitely need more workforce housing.”

In addition to the recommended changes, committee members also applauded the sister-brother team for purchasing the disheveled property and cleaning it up.

“I am just thrilled this project is going through …” said Committee Member Jennifer Stoll. “It’s wonderful you’re keeping the architecture of these little cabins.”

Stoll also spoke in favor of stucco.

“It’s so cost effective,” she said. “And if it’s done right, it will last forever. So, it boils down to the right trim component.”

Civil engineer and Committee Member Jonathon Chorey backed the plan.

“Just keep it head in parking,” he said because of the snug nature of this lot that mirrors the surrounding Kings Beach community.

Chorey was OK with stucco, but said he’d like to see some architectural elements added.

Chair Todd Mather said he applauds more workforce housing, but he doesn’t like the architecture. He added that parking is going to be a challenge. There’s seven parking spots in the plan, but only five are required.

“I think it was good for the sake that they like the project, and they believe it’s something good for the town,” said Rease. “But it’s just a little frustrating that there’s continuously red tape.”

He said the common goal is to provide housing for the workforce so the process should be a little more accommodating.

“Obviously we got a fair amount of pushback on the stucco,” said Pancurak. “At the end of the day, they all supported the project going forward.”

She said they can accommodate the requested colors and material changes.

Rease said they will present a revised design to the committee at a future meeting.

“A lot of these structures are extremely old,” Rease said. “We need assistance from the town to finish our job. A lot of good can happen if things can move swiftly.”

