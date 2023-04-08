Design phase to begin for Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvement Project

The expansion of the existing public parking facility will serve residents accessing the nearby dog park, ball field, and the Tahoe City Golf Course, as well as other nearby businesses.

Provided

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe residents will soon be able to conceptualize parking, traffic and pedestrian improvements taking shape in downtown Tahoe City.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors this week authorized the Department of Public Works to execute an agreement with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. to provide design services for the Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvement Project.

The total cost of the contract is $227,903 and will be funded through the North Lake Tahoe Business Improvement District’s grant funds in cooperation with the North Tahoe Community Alliance .

The project proposes to construct parking and traffic flow improvements, as outlined in the Tahoe City Mobility Plan including the expansion of existing parking options at Grove Street from 61 stalls to 96 parking stalls, including two Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking stalls. Plans also call for the addition of three electric vehicle charging stations, public safety lighting, two loading and delivery areas, stormwater drainage improvements and construction of a half-mile section of a Class 1 multi-use trail. When complete, residents and visitors can expect improved traffic circulation, and pedestrian and bicycle access to Tahoe City’s commercial, business and recreational amenities.

“We’re excited to move forward with this project and enter the design phase with Stantec Consulting,” said Department of Public Works Deputy Director Rebecca Taber. “Tahoe City’s town center will be enhanced with these proposed improvements that will help our residents and visitors navigate commercial storefronts and travel safely along Grove Street and North Lake Boulevard.”

For more information about the project, visit the project webpage here .