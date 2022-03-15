Diamond Peak to host ski mountaineering comp, festival

Competitors in a previous Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival and SkiMo race.

Provided/Diamond Peak

INCLINE VILLAGE — Diamond Peak Ski Resort is encouraging everyone to take part in what will be the newest sport at the 2026 Winter Olympics, ski mountaineering, during its annual Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival and SkiMo Race that takes place on Saturday, March 26.

Competitors race to the top of the mountain using whatever human-powered method they prefer – skins, snowshoes, running shoes, etc. – then ski, snowboard, snowshoe, or run back down to the finish line. For those looking for a less-challenging route, a recreational course will be available. Winners are awarded for all categories.

The weekend will also include activities including a Sunday morning snowshoe hike, live music, and more. Costumes are strongly encouraged.

Participants can enter the non-competitive Mountainbeering Division (aka the Pint O’ Luggi), designed for those who love the mountains and local craft beer, but aren’t interested in competing for prizes. Mountainbeering participants will receive two locally-brewed Alibi Ale Works craft beers and a souvenir Mountainbeering pint glass after the race.

A Masters Division was added for those ages 5-plus for the Big Luggi (2.6 miles).

SkiMo race divisions and categories:

Elite Luggi = 4.6 Miles (Elite racers do a double lap to the top)

Big Luggi = 2.6 Miles (1.3 miles uphill to the top, single lap)

Big Luggi (Masters) = 2.6 Miles (1.3 miles uphill to the top, single lap, ages 50-plus)

Lil Luggi = 1 Mile (.4 miles uphill to mid-mountain)

Mountainbeering = Any course you choose, non-competitive

Ski mountaineering has been proposed as a new Winter Olympic event and is expected to make its debut at the 2026 games in Milano Cortina, Italy.