Diamond Peak to host ski mountaineering comp, festival
INCLINE VILLAGE — Diamond Peak Ski Resort is encouraging everyone to take part in what will be the newest sport at the 2026 Winter Olympics, ski mountaineering, during its annual Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival and SkiMo Race that takes place on Saturday, March 26.
Competitors race to the top of the mountain using whatever human-powered method they prefer – skins, snowshoes, running shoes, etc. – then ski, snowboard, snowshoe, or run back down to the finish line. For those looking for a less-challenging route, a recreational course will be available. Winners are awarded for all categories.
The weekend will also include activities including a Sunday morning snowshoe hike, live music, and more. Costumes are strongly encouraged.
Participants can enter the non-competitive Mountainbeering Division (aka the Pint O’ Luggi), designed for those who love the mountains and local craft beer, but aren’t interested in competing for prizes. Mountainbeering participants will receive two locally-brewed Alibi Ale Works craft beers and a souvenir Mountainbeering pint glass after the race.
A Masters Division was added for those ages 5-plus for the Big Luggi (2.6 miles).
SkiMo race divisions and categories:
Elite Luggi = 4.6 Miles (Elite racers do a double lap to the top)
Big Luggi = 2.6 Miles (1.3 miles uphill to the top, single lap)
Big Luggi (Masters) = 2.6 Miles (1.3 miles uphill to the top, single lap, ages 50-plus)
Lil Luggi = 1 Mile (.4 miles uphill to mid-mountain)
Mountainbeering = Any course you choose, non-competitive
Ski mountaineering has been proposed as a new Winter Olympic event and is expected to make its debut at the 2026 games in Milano Cortina, Italy.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Diamond Peak to host ski mountaineering comp, festival
INCLINE VILLAGE — Diamond Peak Ski Resort is encouraging everyone to take part in what will be the newest sport at the 2026 Winter Olympics, ski mountaineering, during its annual Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival and SkiMo Race that takes place on Saturday, March 26.