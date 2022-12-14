Dickson Realty agents receive industry honors

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Dickson Realty announced Wednesday that several of its agents were elected to positions for 2023 with the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors and the Tahoe Sierra Multiple Listing Service Board. The announcement came at the recently held Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors annual installation dinner at Tahoe Palisades.

Anna Grahn-Nilsson , a licensed Realtor and property manager for Dickson Realty in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe will serve as treasurer and past president for the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors. Grahn-Nilsson has lived in Truckee since 1998 and in the San Francisco Bay Area prior to that and is an expert in California residential real estate. Her peers voted her Realtor of the Year in 2015.

The following Dickson Realty agents will serve upcoming board positions with the Tahoe Sierra Multiple Listing Service Board:

Phoebe Landre , a licensed Realtor for Dickson Realty in the Truckee/Lake Tahoe area will serve as president. Landre has lived in Truckee for more than 15 years and is well versed in the area’s real estate market. She is involved with the Tahoe Outrigger Canoe Club, American Association of University Women and volunteers with the Truckee River Watershed Council.

Allyson Raber , a licensed Realtor for Dickson Realty in Truckee, was inducted as president-elect. Born and raised in Truckee, Raber has a strong connection to the community. Prior to her career in real estate, she was a professional snowboarder and garnered a World Cup slopestyle title in 2011.

Barb Wilkinson , a licensed Realtor for Dickson Realty in Truckee, will serve her second year as director. Wilkinson knows the Truckee residential market and actively supports the community through numerous non-profit organizations. She is a founding member of the local Community Foundation’s Queen of Hearts Fund, a broad-based local fund to promote arts, culture and public benefit; education and youth development; environment, recreation and animal welfare; and health and human services. She is a past board member of the Excellence in Education Foundation and Trails and Vistas and a current board member of the Rotary Club of Truckee and the Tahoe Sierra Multiple Listing Service.

Wilkinson was also honored as the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors Realtor of the Year. The award recognizes her commitment to not only her profession, but the numerous non-profit organizations in the community.

Lil Schaller , a licensed Realtor since 1990 and who manages the Dickson Realty Truckee office, received the Bud Jones Distinguished Service Award for her more than 20 years of service to the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors and Multiple Listing Service Board, as well as her dedication to serving numerous organizations within the Truckee community. Schaller has been selling real estate in Truckee since 1990 and has been managing the Dickson Realty Truckee office since 2007.