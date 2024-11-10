Diehards camp in frigid temps for first chair at Mt. Rose 

MT. ROSE SKI TAHOE, Nev. – Four dedicated snow lovers earned their claim to Tahoe skiing and riding history and a T-shirt with a piece of the word “OPEN” on it Friday as Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe kicked off the region’s 2024-25 winter season.

After camping out since 11:30 p.m. (or earlier) Thursday, the diehards led a 500-strong crowd in the traditional countdown before claiming their prized first chair on the Lakeview Express at 9 a.m. sharp, officially becoming the first skiers and riders to hit the slopes in the Tahoe region this season.

“10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 woohoo!” yelled the crowd.

Then they moved forward and loaded onto the Lakeview Express lift.

Ramp up to opening

“We’ve had guys here since (before) midnight,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose’s marketing and sales director. “They wanted the first chair, so they were here. Other people showed up at 5:30 a.m. Now the masses are coming in.”

The first 300 people to get in the lift line were given T-shirts marking Mt. Rose’s 60th anniversary.

“You’ll see the guys in front wearing big ‘OPEN’ shirts,” Pierce said explaining the coveted first four shirts. “It’s pretty fun.”

Natural and artificial snow

Pierce said there’s an average base of 20 to 40 inches on runs accessed by the Lakeview Express lift. Almost all of it is artificial snow, he said.

Mt. Rose is making snow at every opportunity, Pierce said.

“We want to get the Wizard beginner chair open as soon as we can,” Pierce said. “Anytime we can get those guns going, we’ll go. And we’ll just keep growing the mountain every chance we can.”

Pierce explained that once there’s a pack base of 12 to 18 inches on a run, “we can open it.”

‘OPEN’ shirts

Brody Hackler, 13, and his father, Mike, drove up from Carson City and arrived at Mt. Rose at 9 p.m. Thursday. They waited for a couple hours in their car and went to the lift line at 11:30 p.m.

“It’s like a tradition for our family,” Brody Hackler said. “We have been skunked out of it two times, so this was a good time for us because we finally got the chair.”

Though their car’s thermometer registered in the teens, the Hacklers’ desire for first chair spurred them to sneak from their vehicle to the lift line before their two fellow competitors who also showed up early.

In 2023, those competitors beat them by five minutes.

“This year, Brody said, ‘we’re not taking a chance,’ ” Mike Hackler explained. “So, we saw these guys … taking selfies, and they were taking pictures of the groomers. And so, we got ready and snuck down before they could get ready and come out.”

Brody chose the “O” shirt, and Mike Hackler took the “N.”

“It just is like the spirit of the whole mountain,” said Mike Hackler. “So, we’re stoked on it.”

Competitors

Sasha Igleheart and Tristen Tullgren, both 15, were on the first chair last year.

“That was our first time trying,” Igleheart said. “And we did it the first time.”

The Reno teens got to the lift line Thursday night and there were two spots left for the first chair.

So, Igleheart took the “P” shirt and Tullgren put on the “E” shirt.

“We came out because last year we had a lot of fun doing it and to promote our local ski brand, Moment Skis ,” said Tullgren, a Moment Skis rep along with Igleheart.

Moment Skis are handmade in Reno. It is the largest ski manufacturer in the country.

“Moment Skis are some of the best skis in the world,” Tullgren said. “They are a very fun ski. They make a lot of different skis for different types of terrain and different conditions. All of them are well thought out and designed.”

Open terrain

The Lakeview Express lift and the Magic Conveyor opened Friday.

Open trails include Kit Carson Traverse, Kit Carson Bowl, Ponderosa, and Show-Off. Beginner terrain will be available on the Show-Off run only, and a selection of terrain park features will be offered on lower Ponderosa.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

“We’re thrilled to kick off our 60th season with another early November opening, and to welcome our guests back with 1,000 vertical feet of skiing and riding from day one,” Pierce said in a news release. “Ahead of the season, we reinvested more than $2.2 million in the resort experience, including snowmaking system enhancements, trail improvements, and a new snowcat to support our ability to offer a high-quality snow surface all season long.”

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe boasts the highest base elevation in the Tahoe region at 8,260 feet, stretching up to a summit of 9,700 feet. Since opening in 1964, the resort has become known for its generous annual snowfall, averaging 350 inches. That’s a whopping 30 feet of powder each season. Spread across more than 1,200 acres, the mountain offers 1,800 feet of vertical drop and more than 70 trails, including a 2.5-mile-long run for those who love to cruise.

When the entire resort is open, the terrain caters to all skill levels, with a balanced mix of 20% beginner (green), 30% intermediate (blue), and 40% advanced (black) runs, plus 10% expert double-black terrain. The mountain’s modern lift system includes two high-speed six-pack chairs and a high-speed quad, complemented by a fixed-grip quad and triple chair, according to its website. For beginners and children, two surface lifts make learning easier: the Magic Dual Conveyor, a 500-foot-long enclosed tube housing two moving carpets, and the Little Mule lift dedicated to kids’ lessons.

For more information, go to https://skirose.com

From left, Brody Hackler, Sasha Igleheart, Tristen Tullgren and Mike Hackler camped out at the Lakeview Express lift overnight to secure seats on the first chair. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune