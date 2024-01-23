Discount lift tickets benefit local schools

Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation

Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation logo

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Skiers and snowboarders can pre-purchase reduced-rate lift tickets valid at many North Lake Tahoe ski resorts through the Excellence in Education Skiing for Schools program. Tickets are on sale now.

Money raised through the Skiing for Schools program benefits students and classrooms within the Tahoe Unified School District via Excellence in Education’s grant programs.

Participating resorts include Northstar California, providing discount lift tickets with no restrictions. Lift tickets are also available for Homewood Mountain Resort, Tahoe Donner Downhill, Tahoe XC, and Tahoe Donner Cross Country, with some restrictions. Palisades Tahoe discount lift tickets have sold out.

A limited supply of lift tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Some restrictions apply. Downhill lift tickets are not available for purchase at the resorts but in person at Tahoe Dave’s ski shops. Trail passes for Tahoe XC and Tahoe Donner Cross Country are available at Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City and Pacos in Truckee.

For more information and details on specific resort offers, call 530-550-7984 or visit the Excellence in Education website at http://www.exined.org .