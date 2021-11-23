Discounted celebrity golf passes available in December

STATELINE, Nev. — A grounds pass for all five days of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament is being offered at discounted prices for the holiday season.

The 5-day pass costs $75, a 50% savings, and is available to purchase from Dec. 1-25 for the 33rd annual event that takes place July 6-10, 2022, at Edgewood Tahoe on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe.

The pass covers all five days, including practice rounds on Wednesday and Thursday, July 6-7, and all three rounds of the tournament.

After Christmas, the price for the grounds badge increases to $90 with next availability after April 1. Individual tickets will also go on sale then for $30 each day, Wednesday through Sunday, so smart shoppers realize a 50% savings if purchasing by Christmas.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the holiday savings special is once again being offered with a limit of four per customer.

The celebrity golf tournament is the South Shore’s largest special event attracting more than 50,000 spectators for a week of luminaries, golf, spectacular scenery, and a plethora of nightlife at the Stateline casino/resorts. While player commitments will be announced starting January, fans are guaranteed to see All Stars, superstars, Hall of Famers and entertainment personalities. Among stars who appeared in 2021 were Justin Timberlake, Stephen Curry, Tony Romo, Annika Sorenstam and Michael Strahan.

For more information, visit http://www.americancenturychampionship.com .