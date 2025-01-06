District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock sworn in at Nevada County Government Center
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. – Nevada County District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock officially took the oath of office on Monday, Jan. 6, at the Board Chambers in the Nevada County Government Center.
Bullock pledged to uphold the Constitutions of the United States and California as he embarks on a new term serving the county. In his remarks, he thanked election officials, particularly Natalie Adona, for ensuring a fair and transparent election cycle.
“I’m honored to serve District 5 and Nevada County as a whole,” Bullock said. He acknowledged the unique challenges of representing a district that often feels distant, particularly on snowy mornings, but underscored his commitment to fostering unity across the county.
Bullock emphasized the importance of collaboration among elected officials, staff, and community members, vowing to work diligently over the next four years to bring the county together.
Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.
