Diver drowns on Father’s Day at Sand Harbor

after a report of a diver in distress, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to Diver’s Cove at Sand Harbor where Public Information Officer Tia Rancourt told the Tribune, “Upon arrival, State Parks lifeguards and rangers were bringing the patient in from the water. We transported the patient to Incline Village Community Hospital where the individual was pronounced deceased.”

The name of the victim and cause of death have not yet been released.

