DLR Group unveils Lake Tahoe region’s first mass timber hotel 

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Global design firm DLR Group has unveiled its plans for Common Pine , a new mass timber hotel in Truckee. Set against the Sierra Nevada mountains, the hotel will be the region’s first mass timber hospitality development and DLR Group’s first project in the sector.

Created in partnership with Rikesh Patel, founder of Common Pine, the hotel seeks to emphasize environmental responsibility, wellness and material authenticity. The architectural design draws inspiration from Truckee’s forested surroundings while remaining grounded in the local context. The exposed timber frame nods to historic railroad trestles, and the facade features fluted natural wood siding in a warm burnt sienna tone.

The 80,000-square-foot hotel will include 60 guestrooms and 15 residential-style units, along with a rooftop bar and pool, fitness and wellness center, restaurant, meeting spaces and communal outdoor areas.

“Our brand began with mass timber, not just for its beauty but because it reflects everything we stand for,” Patel said. “The launch of this new brand anchors our belief that design can be both sustainable and elevated, drawing guests into the rhythm of the local landscape, and into a kind of mindful hospitality that is intentional and authentic.”

Common Pine builds on DLR Group’s extensive portfolio of T3 (Timber, Transit, Technology) mass timber office projects, developed in partnership with global real estate developer Hines. That work explored mass timber’s viability in hospitality and led to the Mass Timber Hospitality Prototype, a 2023 study conducted with the U.S. Forest Service through a USDA Wood Innovation Grant. The study advanced low-carbon design and demonstrated that mass timber can meet the strict safety and acoustic standards required for hotels.

“From the very beginning, our commitment to sustainability and advancing low-carbon building design has guided our work with mass timber,” said Stephen Cavanaugh, FAIA, principal and design leader at DLR Group. “As building codes evolve, interest in mass timber has grown significantly, driven by its sustainability, construction advantages and aesthetic appeal.”

The prototype complied with the 2021 International Building Code, which allowed unprotected timber structures up to eight stories under the Type IV-C category. As of 2024, model codes now allow up to 12 stories.

“Common Pine demonstrates how designers can use mass timber not just as a building material but as a medium for storytelling, connection and innovation,” Cavanaugh said.

The location of the hotel has not yet been released.