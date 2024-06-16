Donate to the Tahoe Trails Endowment and become an AllTrails+ member for free

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – This summer, the Tahoe Fund is teaming up with AllTrails to offer a new opportunity to give back to Tahoe trails. Anyone who contributes $25 or more to the Tahoe Trails Endowment by July 4, 2024 will receive a free 3-month AllTrails+ membership, gaining access to premium AllTrails features and offline maps for trails in the Tahoe region and beyond.

“Tahoe is home to more than 300 miles of trails, and sometimes these trails need some extra love to ensure they remain safe for users and the environment,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “Through this amazing partnership with AllTrails, now you can support annual trail crews through a donation to the Tahoe Trails Endowment and enjoy finding new or lesser-known trails to explore through AllTrails+.”

Each year, the Tahoe Fund supports trailwork throughout the region through the Tahoe Trails Endowment. Funds from the endowment help trail crews from the Tahoe Rim Trail Association and the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association as they remove downed trees, clear rock fall, repair trail tread and fix erosion damage on popular trails.

“The AllTrails Public Lands Program is honored to partner with the Tahoe Fund. This collaboration supports our mission to provide sustainable outdoor experiences and help everyone find their way outside,” said Pitt Grewe, Head of Public Lands at AllTrails.

AllTrails is the world’s most popular and trusted outdoor platform connecting people to the outdoors, helping them discover new places, and elevating their experiences on the trail. The AllTrails Public Lands Program is a free resource for land managers and their non-profit partners. The program allows partners to share time-sensitive updates with more than 65 million AllTrails members to support safe and sustainable access to the outdoors for all. Learn more at publiclands.alltrails.com .

The Tahoe Fund hopes to grow the Tahoe Trails Endowment to $3 million to fund annual trail maintenance throughout the region for years to come. Currently, the endowment is at just over $1 million. The endowment was launched in late 2020 with a generous $100,000 donation from Chris and Viktoria McNamara.

Donate to the Tahoe Trails Endowment before July 4 at http://www.tahoefund.org/tahoetrails .