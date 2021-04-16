Donner Lake self-inspection forms available for 2021 boating season

As weather continues to warm, boaters will be soon looking to get out and enjoy the conditions on one of the area’s most important bodies of water, Donner Lake.

The Truckee Police Department recently received its supply of 2021 Donner Lake stickers, which can be obtained through the department’s self-inspection program.

“The health of local waters continues to be extremely important to the character, natural beauty, and economic vitality of the Town of Truckee”, said Deverie Acuff, police support services manager, in a news release. “We believe that boaters, anglers, and others who recreate on Donner Lake will continue to embrace the efforts to protect this precious natural resource.”

The self-inspection program was launched last year due to budgetary concerns about the previous inspection program, which, according to a May 2020 Town Council meeting, would have cost between $98,000 and $162,000 annually.

Boaters looking to launch into Donner Lake this season will need to first complete and submit a self-inspection form to the Truckee Police Department in order to receive a 2021 sticker. Boaters that have a valid Lake Tahoe sticker and have not entered any other bodies of water do not need a Donner Lake sticker.

Inspections are intended to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species into Donner Lake. Watercraft identified by the town as high risk will require decontamination before being allowed on Donner Lake. Those without appropriate stickers may be subject to a fine of $1,000 for the first violation and up to to $500 for subsequent violations. Stickers are free, and according to the police department, typically take around five to 10 minutes to obtain. Self-registration forms can be found at http://www.truckeepolice.com , and can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.