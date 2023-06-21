Donner Pass Rd remains closed due to rockfall

Donner Pass Road remains closed to through traffic just west of Donner Lake due to existing and potential unsafe rock fall on the roadway.

Provided / Nevada County

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Donner Pass Road remains closed to through traffic just west of Donner Lake due to existing and potential unsafe rock fall on the roadway and is anticipated to extend into July.

For the public’s safety, the rockfall area is closed to all activities such as hiking, biking, climbing, and driving, although many recreational opportunities and access to local businesses or restaurants remain available above and below the closed area. Residents can view the location of road closure on Public Works’ Road Conditions and Closures map at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/RoadClosures and find updates on Nevada County Public Works Facebook.

Nevada County Public Works is working quickly to thoroughly review detailed geological conditions and identify mitigation work to open the road up as soon as it is safe. Public Works will provide an update as additional information is available. Meanwhile, please stay out of the closed area per signage at both ends of the road closure.

Help Nevada County Public Works respond to issues on County-maintained roads:

Website: http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/ServiceRequest

Phone: (530) 265-1411

Emergency: Report emergency road issues by calling 911.

Source: Nevada County