Donner Ski Ranch to celebrate 40 years of snowboard halfpipe

Snowboarder Chris Roach rides at a past Legends of Snowboarding event.

Courtesy Michael Chantry

Donner Ski Ranch will celebrate forty years of halfpipe riding this weekend, bringing the Legends of Snowboarding competition to the mountain.

Iconic riders from around the globe will dust off their snowboards from the 1980s and older for two days of giant slalom and halfpipe competition with cash and prizes on the line.

The event celebrates the early days of halfpipe riding, which traces its roots back to the Lake Tahoe area and Tom Sims and Michael Chantry putting together the first world championship competition in 1983.

This weekend, Chantry is bringing the event back to Donner Ski Ranch in celebration of four decades of halfpipe riding. Snowboarders from around the world and former Olympians are set to attend and compete at this weekend’s competition, said Chantry.

Festivities will kick off Saturday with the Old School Giant Slalom race at 11:30 a.m. Following the race, organizers will induct a hall of fame class of 14 legendary winter figures at a ceremony at 3:30 p.m.

The halfpipe competition will get underway at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, and will be followed by an award ceremony.