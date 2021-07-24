Donner Summit Association opens Lamson-Cashion Trail and History Hub

The Donner Summit Association inaugurated its Lamson-Cashion Trail and History Hub in a ceremony on July 4 attended by nearly a hundred supporters. The Hub is at the intersection of the Pacific Crest Trail and Donner Pass Road and will serve as a starting point for locals and visitors interested in learning more about and exploring Donner Summit. The Hub is named after George Lamson and Linda Cashion, long-time members of the Serene Lakes community who recently moved to Napa but retain strong ties to the Summit and who contributed heavily to the project.

Bill Oudegeest, Donner Summit Association Vice President, served as master of ceremonies for the event. He acknowledged financial, labor, and time contributions from hundreds of individuals, organizations and businesses. Lamson, who created many of the framed displays at the Hub, is a well-known photographer. Oudegeest also noted that Richard Anderson, an attendee and former Nevada County Supervisor, was the first political figure to take Donner Summit Association’s preservation and restoration efforts seriously. Today’s Hub benefits from grants from both Nevada and Placer counties.

The Hub property straddles the border separating the two counties. It is owned by Union Pacific Railroad, is leased to Sugar Bowl Corporation, and is surrounded by U.S. Forest Service land. All three entities have played a role in making the Hub a reality.

A new set of signs marking trailheads to nearby points of interest (as well as Canada and Mexico) is planned. Oudegeest noted that the site sits atop the longest tunnel of the original Transcontinental Railroad. A vertical shaft to the midpoint of the tunnel, which allowed drilling crews to work four excavations simultaneously rather than the original two, is only a few steps from the Hub. A small amphitheater and enclosed restrooms will be added pending approval from landowners and agencies.

Lamson and Cashion cut a ribbon formally opening the Hub; then attendees enjoyed light refreshments, toured the site, and exchanged stories. Extra pieces of cake were handed out to passing hikers.

George Lamson, left, and his wife Linda Cashion cut the ribbon at the ceremony on July 4.

Provided photo