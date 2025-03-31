Don’t Blow Up Your Car Seminar: Essential car care clinic for students

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Every parent wants to know that their teen is prepared for the road, not just behind the wheel but under the hood as well. That’s why two local businesses, Quality Automotive Servicing and Napa Auto Parts have joined forces to introduce Don’t Blow Up Your Car Seminar on April 21 at 5 p.m. This free hands-on clinic is designed to teach high school students the essentials of vehicle maintenance, potentially saving them—and their parents—thousands in unnecessary repairs.

This clinic will cover car care skills that every young driver should know.

Discover the basics of how to keep a car healthy and avoid repair bills.

Identify dashboard lights and what they are telling you.

Have a pre-trip checklist & learn what to do in an emergency.

Parents Get Peace of Mind as Their Student Become Aware of Their Car Needs

Quality Automotive Servicing will help “new” drivers understand how regular car maintenance and checks under the hood is key to both saving money and being safe on the roadway. A well-running vehicle lowers the risk of breakdowns and accidents which gives parents peace of mind as their kids hit the road for summer travel or head off to college.

“It’s important to teach this stuff early and not wait until there is engine damage,” warns Gary Gunter, General Manager of Quality Automotive Servicing, who goes on to say, “knowledge is the fuel that keeps a car running smoothly with fewer trouble issues.”

We all know that car maintenance can be intimidating and overwhelming. By attending the Don’t Blow Up Your Car Seminar young drivers learn basic maintenance ideas and come away with a welcoming shop they can rely on when they have questions.

Attendees also receive a free bag of items they can use immediately to maintain their cars and are invited to bring their own car in at a future date for a courtesy “Pit Stop Service”. This service includes top-off of four vital fluids and an inspection of tires, brakes, suspension/steering and other common items that can be damaged from winter driving.

Spaces are limited, so don’t wait to sign up! Knowledge is the fuel that keeps a car running smoothly, reducing problems and the need for repairs. Call Gary at Quality Automotive Servicing 530-214-3453 or email gary@qasservice.com to reserve a spot.