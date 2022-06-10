Donut, ramen shop open at Northstar Village

Brightly colored mochi cake donuts with toasty outsides and textured centers, ramen bowls and boba drinks were flowing out of Northstar California’s White Rabbit during its soft opening in March. Setting a new trend in slope-side eateries, it is now in full operation, offering its colorful and delectable selections of donuts, boba and ramen.

“All our creations are inspired by more advanced flavors that one would experience in prize-winning pastry shops, bars and restaurants,” said Scott Baird, Creator/Managing Partner. “Due to our year-round location in the Northstar Village, locals and visitors alike can come by to enjoy our tasty treats throughout the year. Our customers come from all over the region to see and savor our latest and newest creations that change each week.”

White Rabbit is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For off-season hours, follow White_Rabbit_Northstar on Instagram.

Favorites to date include vanilla mochi cake donuts in flavors of pina colada and dragon fruit, chocolate cake selections touting titles of dulce de leche, Oaxacan cocoa and chile, and spice cake donuts with tastes and aromas of golden chai caramel, sesame and sour cherry.

“Our mochi and boba concoctions are as adventurous as our clientele of all ages,” said Baird, who is a renowned restaurateur and bar operator and is well known for his ingenuity with cocktails.

White Rabbit is operated by EKN Development, owners of the Revitalize Tahoe Biltmore project in Crystal Bay, Nevada. White Rabbits’ offerings will also include a slope-side Ski Club for the resort’s guests in the near future.

“This is part of our vision to collaborate with community businesses and create prominent lifestyle amenities for our guests and residents,” said Ebbie K. Nakhjavani, Founder, CEO, and President of EKN Development, which is family owned and operated. Nakhjavani oversees Revitalize Tahoe Biltmore as the manager of EKN Tahoe, LLC.

For more information, visit WhiteRabbitNorthstar.com.

Source: EKN Development