Douglas County puts more people on evacuation alert

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County is asking the following communities to be on the alert and start preparing for potential evacuations. Evacuations have not been ordered for the following areas at this time; however, there is potential for evacuation warnings to heighten to evacuation orders in the near future. The communities possibly affected are:

Zone 2

Any homes or property located on Foothill Road from Centerville Lane north to Muller. Included in this zone is the valley side of Kingsbury Grade and any homes that are accessed by Foothill Road between Centerville Lane and Muller Lane.

These communities are asked to be on the alert and start preparing for potential evacuations. Evacuations have not been ordered at this time, however there is potential for evacuation orders in the near future and road closures are imminent. Please stay vigilant, pay attention to emergency phone alerts, and have a plan in place.

Safety Message: Have a transportation plan for animals and livestock. Think about fuel, medications, keepsakes, documents and groceries you might need. Think about your loved ones on oxygen or anyone who may need assistance leaving their home. Living with Fire has a Wildfire Evacuation Checklist for reference.





To view, visit the following link: https://www.livingwithfire.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Evacuation-Checklist-2020-one-page.pdf

Should evacuations occur, you will receive an emergency alert notification on your phone, and may be asked to leave your home by emergency responders. It is not recommended to wait for someone to visit your home. If you feel unsafe, leave the area. If you do not have a cell phone or landline, please keep in contact with friends, neighbors, co-workers, and family.

Evacuation Shelters:

Douglas County Community and Senior Center- Douglas County Residents Only 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV

Reno Sparks Convention Center 4590 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV

Lyon County Fair Grounds – Dry Camp Only 100 95A East, Yerington, NV

Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds – Dry Camping Only 500 Schaad Lane, Dayton, NV

Animal Shelters:

Reno Sparks Convention Center, 4590 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV *Limited crates and space available for pets

Lyon County Fair Grounds – Dry Camp Only 100 95A East, Yerington, NV

Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds – Dry Camping Only 500 Schaad Lane, Dayton, NV

Douglas County Fairgrounds, 920 Pinenut Road, Gardnerville, NV

Information regarding the Caldor Fire can be found here:

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7801/

El Dorado Caldor Fire Website: https://www.edcgov.us/Pages/Caldor-Fire.aspx

Douglas County Caldor Fire Webpage:

https://www.douglascountynv.gov/government/departments/emergency_management/current_emergen cies/caldor_fire.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication to the Sierra Sun.