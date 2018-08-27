Douglas County sheriff seeks help in animal neglect case

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest who may be involved in abandoning an animal at the Douglas County Animal Shelter in Gardnerville.

On Aug. 16, Animal Control officers arrived at the shelter on Dump Road in Gardnerville and found an animal carrier that contained a neutered male gray cat near the front door, according to a media release.

The cat's entire body of fur was matted and prevented the cat from moving freely.

The cat was taken to Animal Medical Services, sedated and shaved and medical needs addressed including sores on the cat's body due to the matted hair pulling on the skin.

It was an extreme case of animal neglect taking place for years.

Surveillance video was reviewed and it was noted that at 5:41 a.m. on Aug. 16, an older male with a gray goatee, wearing a red shirt, jeans and a baseball cap exited a vehicle on the passenger side and went to the front door with the animal carrier and left the location, abandoning the cat.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s). Your identity is not needed and you will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call DCSO Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Sgt. B. Hubkey at 775-782-9905.