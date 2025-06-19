Downtown Truckee hosts its first Art Walk

TRUCKEE, Calif. – From Bozeman, Montana, to Bend, Oregon; Park City, Utah to Taos, New Mexico; it seems like every major mountain town/outdoor destination has a thriving art scene. And now, it’s Truckee’s turn.

In a collaboration between Sara Dube of the Gallery 5830° and Piper M. Johnson of the Piper J Gallery/Ridgeline Gallery, the duo recently launched the Truckee Art Walk event, taking place every first Saturday of the month in Downtown Truckee now through December.

From 4-7 p.m. during the Art Walk, visitors are invited to stroll along Commercial Row and the Brickelltown Historic District to meet local artists, watch a live demonstration, check out new art exhibits, and make friends with like-minded creative folks.

Michelle Womack at Cabin Fever Tahoe. Provided / Sara Dube

“Almost every town across the nation has a monthly art walk, so maybe we can get people coming from big arts and cultural districts like Carmel, the Bay Area, and Los Angeles to consider Truckee as a place to come and buy art,” says Johnson.

“There’s a huge opportunity for Truckee/Tahoe to expand beyond outdoor recreation,” Johnson adds.

There are also a lot more artists than there is wall space in Truckee, so this gives more people a chance to display their work with participating businesses during the Art Walk. The first Truckee Art Walk was held on Saturday, June 7, and 22 venues took part.

“All downtown Truckee art galleries participated along with Engel & Volkers, The Pour House on Jibboom, Alibi Ale Works, Cabin Fever, Lorien Powers Studio, Cabona’s, CA-89 Apparel, Tahoe Olive Oil & Spice company, and more. This gave people a chance to meet the artists, talk about their process and inspiration,” says Johnson.

The Cooking Gallery had a local artisan who makes wooden cutting boards and there were ceramicists, painters, sculptors, woodworkers, and other creators spread throughout Downtown Truckee. Outside the Mountain Arts Collective, Ian Blackhall Scott dressed at Bob Ross gave a live demonstration, painting happy trees and accidents to a consistent crowd of people.

Around 30 people consistently filtered in and out of the Piper J Gallery during the June 7 event, many who had never been in the art gallery before but always wanted to check it out. Down on Commercial Row, hundreds of people walked by the new Ridgeline Gallery where

artist Eric Bevel was out front painting. He said he talked to about 25-30 people who were specifically in Downtown Truckee that day for the inaugural Art Walk.

“People ask me about the materials I use, and are curious about the process, my technique. I talked to artists, collectors, and those who are ‘art curious’,” he says. Bevel met a couple from Tucson who were staying in South Lake Tahoe but drove over to Truckee specifically to attend the Art Walk. “I’m always just talking to the public; I’d come up here every month for [the Art Walk] if they’d have me,” he adds.

Over at Engel & Volkers, a steady flow of people came in to see Photographer Scott Thompson’s art. Realtor Carmen Carr said Engel & Volkers would absolutely participate in the Art Walk again.

“I love the utilization of this place, we have a wonderful spot here to support the arts and are in the perfect location for this,” Carr says.

Over at Gallery 5830°, Owner Sara Dube says the first Art Walk “was really good.”

“We had a steady stream right from 4 pm until seven. I was painting out in front of the gallery and talked to a lot of people. Groups of ladies, couples, and families were all out strolling around. A lot of people were also in town for Pride Week,” she added. Dube said the first Truckee Art Walk was entirely self-funded by her and Piper, and their grassroots effort in promoting it exceeded her expectations.

Benjamin Alarcon at Juniper Boutique. Provided / Sara Dube

“I had a couple come in from Carnelian Bay who were here for the Art Walk, and they bought one of my paintings,” Dube says. As the owner of a designated art gallery, Dube explains she has to turn away artists all the time because she doesn’t have the room in her gallery to show everyone’s art.

“It’s a really good fit to spread them out this way…this was an all-around full circle win. This is perfect for the emerging artists who haven’t fully developed their confidence, portfolio or niche.

“We’re stronger together when we tap into each network—the artists, businesses, and galleries. Most mountain towns have an art walk and we’re a cultural district; this has been long overdue for Truckee,” Dube adds.

Look for flags outside participating locations to pick up an Art Walk map, follow @truckee.artwalk on Instagram, or sign up to the Piper J Gallery/Ridgeline Gallery and/or Gallery 5830° email lists to receive updates on future Art Walks, taking place on the first Saturday of the month from 4-7 p.m.

Or simply follow the energy and art to attend the Truckee Art Walk on the first Saturday of every month.