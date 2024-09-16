Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop Seeks Volunteers for 21st Annual Event

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Spend an enjoyable day in the heart of historic downtown Truckee, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, as a volunteer for the 21st annual Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop, taking place from noon to 4 p.m.

Event organizers are seeking friendly, energetic volunteers to help bring this cherished community event to life. Volunteers who contribute a three-hour shift will receive a complimentary ticket to enjoy the remainder of the event. Shifts are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with opportunities to assist with setup, wine pouring, registration, cleanup and more.

This year, the event will benefit the Tahoe Food Hub, a non-profit organization dedicated to building a sustainable local food system through regenerative farming and increasing access to local food. Individuals interested in volunteering can sign up through the event website at TruckeeWineWalk.com/volunteer .

Advance tickets for the event are $70 and can be purchased online or at local outlets including Bluestone Jewelry & Wine, The Pour House, and the Truckee Visitors’ Center. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience Truckee’s charm while enjoying exquisite wines, local boutique shopping, and delicious culinary offerings.

For more information on volunteering, email TruckeeWineWalk@gmail.com .