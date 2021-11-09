Dr. Brian Evans gives last COVID update (VIDEO)

In his last weekly update, Dr. Brian Evans shares how COVID-19 cases are trending in the county, delivers news of new oral medications for those with the illness, and gives an announcement of his departure from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

“Dr. Evans has spent the majority of his career serving Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and the community — first as an emergency medical doctor, later as Vice President of Medical Affairs and then President & CEO for the past three years,” hospital officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you for everything — you will be missed.”