Dr. Marcus Waters appointed to Truckee Sanitary District Board

At its Jan. 25 Board meeting, the Truckee Sanitary District Board of Directors voted to appoint Dr. Marcus Waters to serve on the board.

Waters was selected to fill the vacancy created when long-time director, Ronald E. Sweet, passed away on Nov. 30, 2021.

Waters joins Dennis Anderson (President), Brian Smart (Vice President), Jerry Gilmore and Nelson Van Gundy on the board. He will serve until the next general election in November 2022.

Waters, a Truckee native, is a chiropractor with an office in the Truckee area. He was a summer intern with Truckee Sanitary District in 2006 through 2009 while working his way through college. He currently volunteers for Truckee Pop Warner Football as well as providing free chiropractic to veteran care through the Patriot Project Organization.

“The board is very pleased to appoint Marcus to the board,” Anderson said in a statement. “Being born and raised in Truckee and having familiarity with the service the District provides gives Marcus a unique perspective that will be of great value to the district and the community it serves.”

The Truckee Sanitary District is the public agency responsible for the collection and conveyance of wastewater in the greater Truckee area. TSD’s mission is to protect the public health and environment while providing its customers the highest level of service consistent with the prudent management of public funds. For more information on TSD call 530-587-3804 or visit http://www.truckeesan.org .

Source: Truckee Sanitary District