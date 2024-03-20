Driven by service: The legacy of Auto and Tire Doctor’s commitment to community

TRUCKEE, Calif. – At The Auto and Tire Doctor, exceeding expectations is not just a motto—it’s a way of life. “Our thing is going above and beyond. Our staff is full of people who will do anything to help out,” Allen Amunson, new owner of Auto and Tire Doctor, said.

The roots of this business run deep, spanning many decades of service to the local community. This year marked a significant milestone as the original owner, John Lamoreux, passed the torch to a familiar face—Allen, a long-time employee, and his wife, Megan.

Amunson started at the bottom, working as a lube technician, cleaning bathrooms and mopping floors, and, after proving his dedication and passion for cars, steadily climbed the ranks to become the general manager and now proud owner of the establishment.

Allen Amunson standing in front of his new shop, Auto and Tire Doctor. Provided / Megan Amunson

“Allen’s a giver, an amazing boss, and loves to give back to the community,” Daniel Knapik, Head Service Advisor at Auto and Tire Doctor, said.

Having dedicated ten years of his life to this business, Amunson’s love for cars and commitment to customer service are evident in every aspect of his work.

“This is something John started 40 years ago from the ground up. It is priceless. You can’t sell your baby to someone you don’t trust,” Amunson said. “We focus on genuine connection and service at Auto Doctor and really want that to continue. We want to bring customer attentiveness into our family.”

Allen and Megan share a common vision—to build not just a business but a community. “Our main goal is to help somebody else. A lot of people depend on us when they are in a bind,” Allen said.

Their commitment to giving back extends beyond the confines of their shop. From participating in Auto and Tire Doctor’s annual car giveaway to dressing up as Santa Claus, they are actively involved in uplifting the community they cherish.

“If we hit the lottery, I would still be here tomorrow. It’s not work for me,” Amunson said.

As they continue their legacy of service and compassion, The Auto and Tire Doctor isn’t just fixing cars—they are forging bonds that epitomize the small town feel.