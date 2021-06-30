Driver nearly tips while attempting to park on Tahoe’s East Shore

INCLINE VILLAGE — A motorist trying to park along the narrow shoulder of Nevada State Route 28 on Tuesday afternoon nearly got a lot closer to Lake Tahoe than planned.

A driver went over the edge a bit too far on southbound SR-28 and the truck began to tip and head down a steep embankment towards the lake.

A motorist on Tuesday attempted to park on the shoulder of Nevada State Route 28. (Provided by NHP)



After seeing the struggle, the Nevada Highway Patrol said another driver stopped and attempted to tow the truck out of the spot, but failed attempts only made the situation worse.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and NHP directed traffic, helped the drivers and eventually assisted in getting the truck back on the road.

There were no injuries reported.

NHP could not confirm whether parking was allowed at the location.

Miranda Jacobson is a Staff Writer with the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at mjacobson@tahoedailytribune.com