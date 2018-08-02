 Dutch Fire causes evacuations, power outages in Alpine County near Woodsford | SierraSun.com

Staff report
Alpine County Sheriff's Office

An early morning fire in Alpine County near Woodsford, known as the Dutch Fire, caused a power outage affecting approximately 450 customers located on the Hun A Leli Ti Reservation, according to Liberty Utilities spokesperson Kathy Carter.

Crews are on site to replace at least two power poles. Restoration is expected by 9 p.m. tonight unless conditions change, Carter said.

According to ABC news affiliate KOLO, the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office says the reservation has been evacuated because of the fire. Â AÂ shelter is set up at Diamond Valley School.

Sierra Front reports the fire was reported around 1 a.m. this morning and has burned about 242 acres.