Dynasty continued: Lakers sweep cross-country state championships

The North Tahoe cross-country dynasty continued last weekend with a sweep of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A boys and girls’ state championships.

The North Tahoe boys’ team ran to a 10th straight state title on Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City, Nevada.

North Tahoe freshman Graham Snideman led the Lakers with a time of 18 minutes, 14.2 seconds on the 5,000meter course to finish in fourth place. Junior teammate Isaac Martinez was next in fifth place with a time of 18:16.6. Sophomore Asher Dambach gave the Lakers three runners in the top-nine, reaching the finish line in 18:33.2. Junior Kenen Boals was 13th with a time of 19:05.8, sophomore Ryder Hallenberg was 22nd with a time of 19:30.9, sophomore Leyton Roberts was 26th with a time of 19:49.0, and sophomore Robert Miller was 29th with a time of 20:09.1.

As a team, the Lakers edged Lincoln County High School by one point, finishing with low score of 27 points.

Incline junior Noah McMahan won the individual state title with a time of 16:43.2, defeating the field of runners by nearly a minute.

On the girls’ side, North Tahoe won its seventh state championship in the past eight meets.

The Lakers put on a dominant showing with all seven of the team’s runners finishing in the top 13.

Twin sisters Britta and Niki Johnson proved to be the best in the state, finishing first and second place. Respectively. Freshman Britta Johnson missed the regional championships, but returned to competition Saturday to claim the individual state title with a time of 20:24.5. Northern Region champion, Niki Johnson, was second with a time of 20:25.1.

Junior Kalena Steves was third for the Lakers with a time of 20:58. Junior Kayden Watts was seventh with a time of 22:17.9, followed by junior Kaya Siig in eighth place with a time of 22:46.9, and junior Reyna McAndrews in ninth place with a time of 22:55.4. Junior Marion Snideman rounded out the Lakers’ finishers, posting a time of 23:55.5 to take 13th.

North Tahoe finished with a low score of 14 points to win the state title. Incline was second with 34 points.

Junior Kira Noble led the Highlanders with a time of 20:44.3 to take third place. Senior Catherine Kerrigan was sixth with a time of 21:55.8, and junior Adelina Laforge was 10th with a time of 23:11.8.

Truckee girls run to fifth-place finish

In class 3A, Truckee the Truckee girls’ team ran to a fifth place-finish.

Sophomore Sidney McIntosh led the Wolverines with a time of 20:52.1 to take ninth place. Freshman Jillian Chalstrom was behind her in 10th with a time of 20:53.0. Sophomore Jane Palmer took 19th place wit ha time of 21:58.4, followed by junior Tyne Beckwith in 51st with a time of 25:23.1, freshman Sage Oelkers in 55th with a time of 26:04.6, and sophomore Graciella Martin in 64th with a time of 29:40.5.

Somerset Academy Sky Pointe took first place with a low score of 51 points. Virgin Valley junior Jenna Walters won the race with a time of 19:58.3.

On the boys’ side, Truckee finished in seventh place with 145 points.

Junior Blake Moran led the team with a time of 17:44.6 to take 14th place. Junior Aidan Concannon took 32nd with a time of 18:26.3. Senior Logan Selander finished with a time of 18:43.2 to take 3th, freshman Max Fisher was 41st with a time of 18:5.0, freshman Keb Schnurrenberger was 45th with a time of 19:11.4, senior Spencer Sonne was 56th with a time of 20:03.6, and freshman Leonardo Posada was 64th with a time of 20:45.7.