Dynasty continues: North Tahoe sweeps alpine team titles

The Lakers boys’ program has won five straight slalom state titles, six straight giant slalom championships, and five straight combined titles.

The North Tahoe boys’ alpine skiing program continued its state championship streak last week, sweeping team titles in slalom, giant slalom, and combined to conclude the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Tahoe Basin Ski League season.

The Lakers wrapped up the final day of state racing on Feb. 11, at Alpine Meadows, and captured the giant slalom team championship to give the program its sixth straight state title in the discipline. The North Tahoe boys have now won five straight slalom state championships and five straight combined titles.

Slalom

Incline’s Otto Albrecht struck gold during the opening round of the state championships, outpacing roughly 30 other skiers to claim the boys’ slalom title on Feb. 10.

Albrecht finished more than a second ahead of the next fastest racer with a combined time of 1 minute, 17.85 seconds.

Truckee’s Michael Flaherty took second with a total time of 1:19.66. From there, the North Tahoe boys’ team posted the next three fastest combined times. Landon Brook captured a bronze medal with a total time of 1:19.86. Teammate Kadin Harris was next with a combined time of 1:22.92, followed by Stellan Lane in fifth with a total time of 1:25.62.

As a team, North Tahoe captured the slalom title with 195 points. South Tahoe was second with 184 points, followed by Douglas in third with 173 points. The Truckee boys didn’t have enough skiers to register a team score.

Giant Slalom

Racing shifted to giant slalom to conclude the two-day state championships at Alpine Meadows, and the North Tahoe boys came out firing.

The Lakers posted the three fastest combined times along with seven of the eight fastest combined times of the day for a championship win that Coach Gretchen Sproehnle simply labeled as “impressive.”

North Tahoe’s Tyler Rantz led the way with a combined time of 1:02.98 to capture the giant slalom individual title. Teammate David Morken was second with a total time of 1:03.32. North Tahoe’s Jackson Sanford rounded out the top three finishers with a combined time of 1:05.61.

Incline’s Albrecht (1:06.33) broke up the run of Lakers. From there, it would again be all North Tahoe. Eric McCoy Hudson (1:07.02) took fifth, Jake Buchanan (1:07.26) was sixth, Harris (1:07.55) was seventh, and Renner Jones (1:08.19) was eighth.

Flaherty again led the Wolverines, finishing ninth with a total time of 1:11.63.

As a team, North Tahoe tallied 217 points. South Tahoe was second with 163 points, and Douglas was third with 158 points.

