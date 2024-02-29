Early voting encouraged for presidential primary in Nevada County

TRUCKEE, Calif. – As a strong winter storm threatens Nevada County from Thursday through Saturday, citizens are urged to exercise their voting rights early in the upcoming Presidential Primary Election. With Election Day looming on March 5, voters have the option to return their ballots via mail, drop box, or by visiting designated Vote Centers, ensuring their voices are heard amidst any weather challenges.

The Elections Office is committed to facilitating access to the voting process, affirming its plans to open six additional vote centers as scheduled on Saturday, March 2, expanding the total count to eight. These centers provide essential services, including voting facilities and assistance for any queries regarding the electoral process.

The locations of the Vote Centers are strategically spread across the county, with spots in Grass Valley, Penn Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee, ensuring convenience for all voters. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through March 4, extending to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, March 5.

As of Feb. 26, 9,879 voters, constituting approximately 13 percent of the county’s 75,000 registered voters, have already cast their ballots. These ballots encompass crucial decisions for various offices, including selections for President, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state senate, state assembly, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, the Nevada City Council, as well as state propositions and local ballot measures.

To stay informed and receive regular updates, citizens are encouraged to subscribe to the monthly Ballot Bulletin email newsletter available at http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/Elections .