Earthquake rattles Lake Tahoe Sunday morning
Lake Tahoe area residents and visitors were rattled awake this morning by a magnitude-3.7 earthquake.
The quake struck at 8:33 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey, with an epicenter 7 kilometers southeast of Dollar Point, putting it near the center of Lake Tahoe. The depth of the quake was 2 kilometers.
The quake was followed by two more aftershocks — a magnitude-2.8 quake and a magnitude-2.7 quake — at 8:35 and 8:44 a.m, respectively.
Several Tahoe area residents felt the quake, according to social media posts.
Earthquake!— Cody Townsend (@codytownsend) April 25, 2021
There have been no immediate reports of injuries.
*USGS updated this morning’s earthquake info, lowering the magnitude from 3.8 to 3.7.
