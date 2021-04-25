Earthquake rattles Lake Tahoe Sunday morning

The Lake Tahoe area was struck by a magnitude-3.8 earthquake this morning.

Lake Tahoe area residents and visitors were rattled awake this morning by a magnitude-3.7 earthquake.

The quake struck at 8:33 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey , with an epicenter 7 kilometers southeast of Dollar Point, putting it near the center of Lake Tahoe. The depth of the quake was 2 kilometers.

The quake was followed by two more aftershocks — a magnitude-2.8 quake and a magnitude-2.7 quake — at 8:35 and 8:44 a.m, respectively.

Several Tahoe area residents felt the quake, according to social media posts.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

*USGS updated this morning’s earthquake info, lowering the magnitude from 3.8 to 3.7.