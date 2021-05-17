Earthquake shakes Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon
An earthquake on Monday afternoon shook the Lake Tahoe Basin.
According to the United States Geological Survey a preliminary magnitude-3.6 temblor hit under the lake at about 12:24 p.m., about 3.6 miles southeast of Dollar Point on the North Shore.
The quake hit at about a depth of 1.25 miles.
Over 100 people reported feeling the quake about 15 minutes after the shake. It was felt in the Reno/Sparks area and as far west as Placerville.
About 13 minutes later a magnitude-2.9 quake shook near Tom’s Place, about 20 minutes south of Mammoth Lakes.
The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication to the Sierra Sun.
