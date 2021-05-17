Earthquake shakes Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon

The shake map of Monday’s quake. Provided

USGS

An earthquake on Monday afternoon shook the Lake Tahoe Basin.

According to the United States Geological Survey a preliminary magnitude-3.6 temblor hit under the lake at about 12:24 p.m., about 3.6 miles southeast of Dollar Point on the North Shore.

The quake hit at about a depth of 1.25 miles.

Over 100 people reported feeling the quake about 15 minutes after the shake. It was felt in the Reno/Sparks area and as far west as Placerville.

About 13 minutes later a magnitude-2.9 quake shook near Tom’s Place, about 20 minutes south of Mammoth Lakes.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication to the Sierra Sun.