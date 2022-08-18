East Shore Trail closed Sunday morning for race
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Big Blue Adventure will be bringing its Xterra Lake Tahoe off-road triathlon to the trails around Incline Village on Sunday which will lead to the closure of a popular trail for a few hours.
Due to athletes being on East Shore Trail for the bike stage of the event, the section from Sand Harbor to Tunnel Creek will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
“We are excited to showcase the East Shore Trail to the Xterra Lake Tahoe participants,” said Todd Jackson, Xterra Lake Tahoe race director in a news release. “They will surely have an experience of a lifetime swimming at Sand Harbor and then transitioning to the 22-mile mountain bike stage starting with the East Shore Trail.”
Competitors will begin the race with a 1,500-meter swim off of Sand Harbor. They then take on a 22-mile bike ride, before finishing the triathlon with a 10-kilometer run.
For more information, visit bigblueadventure.com.
