Eastbound 80 closed at Highway 20 as officers investigate fatal crash
Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80, near the Highway 20 junction, is stopped Saturday morning as authorities investigate a fatal crash, California Highway Patrol reports state.
The wreck happened around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. At least three vehicles were involved, including a Jeep and a sedan. Some people were able to exit their vehicles, though others had to be extricated, reports state.
Westbound traffic was opened around 9 a.m., though Caltrans estimated eastbound traffic, at the Highway 20 intersection, would remain closed until 2 p.m.
