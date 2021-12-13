Update: I-80 WB, EB closed for 1-2 hours starting at 4:30 p.m. for power line ‘repairs,’ Caltrans says
Update 2:50 p.m.:
According to Caltrans, PG&E needs to rehang power lines across Interstate 80 at Cisco Grove.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of I-80 will be closed for approximately 1 to 2 hours starting at 4:30 p.m. while the power lines are “repaired”, Caltrans said in a tweet Monday.
The closure locations are:
– I-80 WB at Truckee
– I-80 EB at Nyack and Cisco Grove
– SR-20 EB at Nevada St.
Heads up! @PGE4Me needs to rehang essential powerlines across I-80 at Cisco Grove. I-80 EB/WB will be CLOSED for ~1-2 hours starting at 4:30 p.m. while powerlines are repaired. Closure locations:
– I-80 WB at Truckee
– I-80 EB at Nyack and Cisco Grove
– SR-20 EB at Nevada St. pic.twitter.com/UZ691wYYtL
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 13, 2021
Update 158 p.m.:
PG&E has cleared the power lines in the Cisco Grove area allowing eastbound traffic to resume on I-80, according to Caltrans.
Highway 20 also reopened to eastbound traffic, Caltrans said.
Update 1:53 p.m.:
All eastbound I-80 traffic is being turned at Nyack due to a downed power line and Highway 20 eastbound traffic is being turned at the Omega rest area, according to Caltrans.
Initially Posted:
Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 is being held at Nyack due to downed power lines at Cisco Grove, according to CHP.
There is not estimated time of reopening currently.
I 80 eastbound traffic being held at Nyack due to downed power lines at Cisco Grove. Expect delays
— CHP – Gold Run (@CHPGoldRun) December 13, 2021
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Update: I-80 WB, EB closed for 1-2 hours starting at 4:30 p.m. for power line ‘repairs,’ Caltrans says
According to Caltrans, PG&E needs to rehang power lines across Interstate 80 at Cisco Grove.